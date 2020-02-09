1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Clearmont Baptist Church Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church - Arcadia First Baptist Church of Cowpens Griffin Baptist Church The Phoenix Center Trinity Way Baptist Church-Greenville Wesley Chapel UMC

Bill to allow Medicaid to cover cancer clinic treatment moves to Senate

News

by: Cole Henke

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Currently, Illinois Medicaid is not guaranteed to cover clinical cancer treatment.

That would change is Senator Andy Manar’s bill gets passed into law. The bill would require the state to cover approved experimental treatment.

The bill passed out of committee on Wednesday, and now will head to the Senate floor. If it passes through both the House and Senate, Illinois will become the 14th state to make the change.

Most health insurance plans, including Medicare, cover these treatments. If the bill passes, Manar said it would not cost the state anymore money, since the clinical treatments cost similar amounts to the standard treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store