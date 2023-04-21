SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium announced Friday that Billy Idol will perform on Saturday, April 29th.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, the official Ticketmaster app or the box office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday – Friday.

The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium mentioned that there is a clear bag policy to ensure the safety of all fans.

Details of items prohibited in the location can be found here.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Any questions should be directed to the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium’s box office at (864) 582-8107.