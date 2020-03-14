Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Biltmore has temporarily suspended some of their guest experiences as a precaution for coronavirus.

Biltmore will temporarily modify operations effective March 17 – 31.

Employees who were scheduled to work will be paid during this time period, according to a press release.

Biltmore will suspend the following guest experiences through March 31:

Tours of Biltmore House

Retail stores and restaurants in the immediate Biltmore House complex

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, located at Amherst

Estate trolleys, with the exception of ADA assistance shuttles

Deerpark Restaurant

The following guest experiences will remain open:

All Biltmore gardens and grounds. Guests will be permitted to drive personal vehicles through the gardens March 17 – March 31.

The Inn on Biltmore Estate

Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate

Antler Hill Village, including shops and restaurants

Biltmore Winery

Most outdoor activities

Visit Biltmore’s Health and Safety Update page for more information.