Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Biltmore has temporarily suspended some of their guest experiences as a precaution for coronavirus.
Biltmore will temporarily modify operations effective March 17 – 31.
Employees who were scheduled to work will be paid during this time period, according to a press release.
Biltmore will suspend the following guest experiences through March 31:
- Tours of Biltmore House
- Retail stores and restaurants in the immediate Biltmore House complex
- Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, located at Amherst
- Estate trolleys, with the exception of ADA assistance shuttles
- Deerpark Restaurant
The following guest experiences will remain open:
- All Biltmore gardens and grounds. Guests will be permitted to drive personal vehicles through the gardens March 17 – March 31.
- The Inn on Biltmore Estate
- Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate
- Antler Hill Village, including shops and restaurants
- Biltmore Winery
- Most outdoor activities
Visit Biltmore’s Health and Safety Update page for more information.