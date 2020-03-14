1  of  10
Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

by: WSPA Staff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Biltmore has temporarily suspended some of their guest experiences as a precaution for coronavirus.

Biltmore will temporarily modify operations effective March 17 – 31.

Employees who were scheduled to work will be paid during this time period, according to a press release.

Biltmore will suspend the following guest experiences through March 31:

  • Tours of Biltmore House
  • Retail stores and restaurants in the immediate Biltmore House complex
  • Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, located at Amherst
  • Estate trolleys, with the exception of ADA assistance shuttles
  • Deerpark Restaurant 

The following guest experiences will remain open:

  • All Biltmore gardens and grounds. Guests will be permitted to drive personal vehicles through the gardens March 17 –  March 31.
  • The Inn on Biltmore Estate
  • Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate
  • Antler Hill Village, including shops and restaurants
  • Biltmore Winery
  • Most outdoor activities

Visit Biltmore’s Health and Safety Update page for more information.

