Bird electric scooters make their way to Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a new way to get around town in Anderson.

Back in November, Anderson City Council unanimously voted to bring electric scooters to town.

This week, the fleet of 25 scooters is finally here.

“I was amazed when I walked by and saw it,” Anderson native Brandon Manley said. “It’s easier to get around especially if you’re new, you know what I mean?”

The city said their partnership with Bird electric scooters will add a fun new mode of transportation for people to enjoy within city limits.

Assistant City Manager Andrew Strickland said, “They don’t necessarily operate just downtown right now, right now you can operate them throughout the city.”

To ride them, you have to download the Bird app.

It’s one dollar to activate and then $0.39 per minute.

As you’re enjoying the ride, city officials said they also want you to be careful.

“You’ll probably see in the next couple days, today, maybe this afternoon some social media posts on rider safety,” Strickland said.

He said the most important thing to keep in mind while riding is to watch where you ride.

“They are supposed to be ridden in the streets. They’re not supposed to ridden on the sidewalks. So, right now we’re just trying to get the word out so people learn at some point, we may have to do some enforcement, but we want folks to enjoy the whole process and the whole experience, but to do it safely,” Strickland said.

City officials said if the scooters cause more problems than fun and end up creating clutter, they do have the ability to get rid of them.

To ride a scooter you have to be 18-years-old with a driver’s license.

The company does recommend wearing a helmet.