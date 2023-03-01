Greenville, S.C. (WSPA-TV)- There are still tickets available for a birthday party and fundraiser benefitting the disability community and the late Barbara Stone.

The Barbara Stone Foundation supports the community with disabilities and programs that allow that community to gain employment, find accessible amenities and attend an 8-week camp in the summer months.

The celebration happens Saturday March 4, 2023 at 7 pm. There will be three bands, food and a silent auction. It’s happening at the Theodore Hellenic Center at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in downtown Greenville.

To purchase tickets visit the Barbara Stone Foundation Website