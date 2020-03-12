BJU students to finish Spring 2020 courses online

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bob Jones University officials announced Thursday that students will be finishing the Spring 2020 semester online amid coronavirus concerns.

According to a BJU news release, students will attend classes in-person through Friday, and all classes will be suspended next week to allow faculty members time to prepare to teach online classes.

Officials said students will observe Spring Break and then will finish the remaining six weeks of the semester online.

“Our primary objective is to have our students successfully complete their current academic semester,” BJU President Steve Pettit said. “To best protect against a coronavirus outbreak on campus, we believe it is best to have our students return to their homes and complete the current semester online.”

A task for consisting of executives, academic leadership and student life staff has been created to aid and make recommendations in the university’s response to coronavirus.

“As part of their work, they reviewed the actions of colleges and universities across the nation and consulted with several South Carolina based colleges and universities. Members of the task force consulted with personnel from Prisma Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control,” according to the release.

For more information, visit BJU’s website for the latest coronavirus updates here.