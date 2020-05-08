BJU to open for in-person classes in late August

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bob Jones University officials announced the university will open for in-person classes in late August.

According to a BJU news release, new students will arrive for residence hall move-in and orientation on Aug. 21. Classes will then start on Aug. 26.

“I am looking forward to welcoming students back this fall,” Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit said. “We’ve greatly missed having students on campus since mid-March, and it will be an exciting time this August as we welcome our new and returning students and honor the Class of 2020.”

Pettit also announced that commencement activities for the Class of 2020 will be held on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

“Traditional pre-commencement activities such as the nurses pinning, the criminal justice challenge coin ceremony and baccalaureate will be held Friday, August 28,” according to the release. “Additionally, those receiving associate and baccalaureate degrees will have a celebration dinner with their classmates and parents on Friday night.”

According to the release, commencement exercises will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

This year’s graduates will be mailed their diplomas in May.