Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Several Panthers now on IR, COVID reserve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP) — Several Carolina Panthers have been placed on reserve for injuries and COVID-19.

On COVID-19 reserve are kicker Joey Slye, who carried the Panthers to a 23-16 road victory against the Falcons with three crucial field goals and went 5-for-5 in a 21-16 road win over the Chargers, and offensive lineman Trent Scott on the COVID-19 list.

Scott has seen action in five games. He is the third offensive lineman to go on the COVID list since last week, joining Michael Schofield and Tyler Larsen.

The Panthers do not have to say whether or not players have tested positive for the virus, so it’s possible for players to go on COIVD reserve if they were just exposed.

Starting safety Juston Burris and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood are now on injured reserve, meaning both will miss at least the next three games.

Burris injured his ribs in Carolina’s 23-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday, while Kirkwood re-injured a shoulder that had kept him out of action the first five weeks.

Burris had played almost every snap on defense this season prior to the injury and recorded 24 tackles, two passes defensed, and an interception that helped preserve Carolina’s win over the Falcons in Week 5.

The Panthers signed safety Kenny Robinson and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg off their own practice squad.

Carolina also added four players to its practice squad: cornerback Josh Hawkins, defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk, defensive end Greg Roberts, and running back Michael Warren.

The Panthers (3-3) visit the Saints on Sunday. You can watch at 1 p.m. on FOX.

