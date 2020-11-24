Black Friday 2020: Hottest deals and what’s different this year

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – In a year when nothing is as it was, why should Black Friday be any different?

And it’s not a day or two of deals anymore.

During this pandemic its a full week of steep discounts, according to these Black Friday flyers.

Simpsonville mother Jennifer Gilbreath is a bit nostalgic for Christmas past.

“In the past I’ve loved doing the whole Black Friday thing — waking up early in the morning. So it’s a little sad and disappointing, but I think it’s smart to keep the crowds down,” she said.

To do that, major retailers from Best Buy to Kohl’s have launched Black Friday sales early for sales that started Sunday, Nov. 22 and last until Saturday, Nov. 28 at 12:01. And in some cases the sales go beyond those dates.

“We call it our more Days of Deals, opportunities for customers to be able to save throughout the entire week versus just one particular day,” John James, the manager of the Kohl’s in Greenville, said.

That’s not to say there won’t be door busters. Some deep discounts are still reserved for the big day.

And while most retailers are closed Thursday this year, a few special sales will still hit online at 12:01 on Thanksgiving Day.

For Friday shoppers, keep in mind there will be limits on how many are allowed in store.

One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is that TV’s remain the hottest Black Friday item.

The ones to beat this year:

Walmart’s 70 Inch 4K Vizeo at $478

Best Buy’s 32 inch Smart Insignia for just $99.

Small appliance deals are also hot this year. Check out these deals:

A 5 quart Kitchen Aid mixer at Target down to $199.

A Dyson V10 for $150 off at Best Buy.

And a Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker for just under 168 at Kohl’s.

Kohl’s also has 30% off brand name athletic wear and 20% off all beauty and fragrance.

And, again, many of these deals last the whole week, except for a few “door busters” reserved for Thursday and Friday, as well as the deals on Amazon.

What’s not likely to be on sale this holiday season are the new gaming systems from XBox and PlayStation. They’re so popular with no discounts that stores can’t keep them in stock.

And when it comes to toys, price trackers at DealNews say to snatch the ones in low supply, but hold off on the others till early next month when prices tend to dip further.

“Do not buy a gift card until December. We will see tons of great bonus deals where you buy a $75 gift card and get a $25 one for free. You want to wait around for those deals. Black Friday doesn’t have anything even close to that,” Michael Bonebright with DealNews said.

Even with week long sales, Gilbreath’s strategy is to get in early.

“Most years I wait, but this year I’m like I don’t want to take the chance,” she said.

That’s certainly understandable considering this unusual Christmas. For her family the biggest gift will be returning to a more normal holiday season for the Christmases yet to come.