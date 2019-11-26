Black Friday deals: How to find the best

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Black Friday deals are almost upon us, with the savings starting as early as 5pm Thursday. But the flyers are already out.

“I’m looking for a little play toys and this would be one of them,” said Ken Lewis pointing to a fancy new camera.

“And I always look for the best deals,” said his wife Edna, who admits she is more practical.

So what should you expect?

We checked in with analysts at DealNews.com, a site that scours Black Friday adds for the very lowest prices.

“We are seeing huge TVs at the lowest prices I’ve personally ever seen, and I’ve been doing this for 8 years,” said Michael Bonebright.

He says Best Buy’s largest Samsung TVs will be $350 dollars off, and the cheapest TV overall Targets 32 inch Polaroid for under $70 bucks.

Many deals will be available online as well, but there’s no telling which ones. So a word of warning, if you really want something, head to the store and early.

“Once they’re gone, they will not be on sale on Friday as well, there’s Thursday specific, then there’s friday specific door busters that are one day only,” said Jeff Mcelroy at Best Buy.

Speaking of that, Target and Best Buy will be open at 5pm Thanksgiving Day, Walmart at 6 p.m. And when it comes to “tech,” Thanksgiving appears to have the most deals this year, even over Black Friday itself.

Emily Brown in Greenville is keeping Thanksgiving family focused but she’s a Black Friday regular.

“Have a list, map out the store, wear comfortable clothes and I would have patients,” said Brown.

With a two year old grandson, toys will be topping her list.

“Ryans world is really popular, and then the LOL surprise dolls, all of those toys are super popular. And then any legos, especially the frozen and star wars, they go really quickly,” said Amanda Illian at Target.

Other hot items

Target’s Pixel 3 Android with a $550 gift card with activation

Dell’s Google home Mini for $19 bucks

Best Buy’s Chromebook for $89

And then there’s the non-tech:

“This year is the year of the $20 boot. You go to stores like Kohl’s, Belk, Macy’s they all have $15-$20 boots,” said Bonebright.

There are a few items that are not expected to see a major price drop on Black Friday. The Nintendo Switch Light is one of them because it’s so new. Also in general Christmas Decorations won’t go on major sale until December, and the best deal on holiday photo cards come Cyber Monday.

But overall, DealNews says Thursday and Friday are the best deals of the year, and Lewis has a plan for being first in line.

“I got a Jeep I can sleep in, I’ll make her stand outside,” he said pointing to his wife with a laugh.