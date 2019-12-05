Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Minnesota with 3 aboard

In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters carrying US … and Afghan trainees take off at Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan. The U.S. military has been flying UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter missions in Afghanistan for years, but the storied aircraft will soon take to the country’s battlefields manned by pilots and crews from the Afghan military. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

UPDATE – A Minnesota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying three crew members has crashed near Pearl Lake after it lost contact with the base Thursday afternoon.

Minnesota National Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens told the St. Cloud Times.

UPDATE: Minnesota National Guard official says Black Hawk Helicopter carrying three crew members has crashed.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota National Guard says a Black Hawk helicopter is missing after taking off in central Minnesota.

Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens says the Guard lost contract with the helicopter shortly after it took off from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon.

Heusdens says the Guard is “working to figure it out.”

The Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)