‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside Trump Tower defaced again

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pedestrians walk on a Black Lives Matter mural painted in front of Trump Tower, Friday, July 10, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Manhattan’s Trump Tower has been vandalized with paint for the second time in a week.

Surveillance video showed three people smearing blue paint on the Fifth Avenue mural while a woman littered it with flyers around 4 p.m. Friday. Police say officers found the trio near the mural a short time later with blue paint on their hands and clothing.

They were arrested, charged with criminal mischief and released with a order to appear in court at a later date. The woman was issued a criminal court summons for illegal posting of flyers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories