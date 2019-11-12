Blacksburg H.S. football coach Drew Chisholm to step down to pursue another coaching opportunity

BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA) – Blacksburg High School Head Football Coach Drew Chisholm tells 7 Sports he’s stepping down from his role at the Cherokee County school to pursue another undisclosed coaching opportunity.

Chisholm has guided Blackburg for seven seasons.

For the time being, he will continue teaching and working in his athletic administrative role at the school.

He did not give a timetable as to when he will take his next position in coaching.

The news of Chisholm stepping down was first reported by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

