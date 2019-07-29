Blacksburg man, 2 teens killed in head-on crash

YORK Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner says two teenagers were killed after a Blacksburg man crashed into their vehicle.

The crash happened Saturday night on Highway 322, which is also McConnells Highway, near Rock Hill.

The coroner said Wesley Kyle Blain, 29, of Blacksburg, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into another car.

Blain and a passenger in the car he hit both died at the scene of the crash.

The coroner identified the victim as Amara Stagg, 16, of McConnells, S.C. Stagg was in the front seat of a Subaru driven by another teenager who was airlifted to a hospital where she later died of injuries. That victim is named as 15-year-old Ashton Dickey of Tega Cay, S.C. by the coroner.

Another passenger in Dickey’s car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones.

Troopers say Blain sideswiped a Honda just before the head-on crash, causing the Honda driver to travel off the road and hit a utility pole.

The Honda driver wasn’t hurt.

