Blacksburg man accused of child sex crimes in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - McDowell County Sheriff's Office officials said a Blacksburg man was charged with multiple child sex crimes.
According to a sheriff's office news release, Brandon James Presnell, 29, was charged with statutory rape of a child less than 15, statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Sheriff's Office officials said Presnell supplied alcohol at a party where a 14-year-old girl was present.
Presnell then allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl.
