News

Blacksburg man accused of child sex crimes in McDowell Co.

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 09:21 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 09:23 AM EDT

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - McDowell County Sheriff's Office officials said a Blacksburg man was charged with multiple child sex crimes.

According to a sheriff's office news release, Brandon James Presnell, 29, was charged with statutory rape of a child less than 15, statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sheriff's Office officials said Presnell supplied alcohol at a party where a 14-year-old girl was present.

Presnell then allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center