Blacksburg man accused of child sex crimes in McDowell Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brandon Presnell

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - McDowell County Sheriff's Office officials said a Blacksburg man was charged with multiple child sex crimes.

According to a sheriff's office news release, Brandon James Presnell, 29, was charged with statutory rape of a child less than 15, statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sheriff's Office officials said Presnell supplied alcohol at a party where a 14-year-old girl was present.

Presnell then allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl.