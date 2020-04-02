Blacksburg man arrested for several burglaries, in critical condition after harming himself

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County inmate facing burglary charges is in critical condition after several attempts to harm himself.

Deputies say Christopher Eli Thompson was arrested at about 7:40 p.m. Friday for outstanding warants after a deputy saw him outside of a residence washing a car on Wilderness Trail in Blacksburg.

The suspect fled into the woods and was arrested after a foot chase.

He complained of chest pains, so EMS was called to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Thompson was then transported to Cherokee Medical Center.

He was released at about 11 p.m. and booked into the detention center for grand larceny and a probation violation.

Over the weekend, Thompson was checked and cleared from Cherokee Medical Center two more times after complaining of chest pains and other medical issues, deputies say.

On Monday, he was served five additional warrants after investigators connected him to numerous burglaries in Blacksburg.

After attempts to harm himself and visits to Spartanburg Regional, deputies say Thomspson remains hospitalized in critical condition.