Blacksburg man injured after crash in Gaffney dies in hospital, coroner confirms

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a man injured in a crash last month in Gaffney died.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said Robert Lee Sisk, 55, of Blacksburg, died Wednesday at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Fowler said Sisk was driving a 1998 Chevrolet heading south on Cowpens Pacolet Road just after 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 27 when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox.

According to the release, Sisk overcorrected and then ran off the right side of the road again and hit a tree.

Fowler said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.

