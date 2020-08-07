Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department asking for community support ahead of referendum vote

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Banners and signs across Blacksburg are serving as reminders for an important day approaching for the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department. They’re asking the community they serve to help them out. Right now, they’re entirely volunteer based. However, an upcoming referendum would create a paid staffing position, replace older trucks and help get their hands on some new life-saving gear.

Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Chief, Donovan Ford has been volunteering with the fire department for a long time. In fact, he followed in his dad’s footsteps. He shared with us his favorite part of working with the department.

“Helping someone that’s in trouble, saving a life. Just seeing them smile at their worst time when we’re pulling up to mitigate a situation,” said Chief Donovan Ford with the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Just like his fellow firefighters, he has a full-time job on top of the hours he puts in at the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department. He’s also a firefighter in Charlotte.

“With staffing, since they’re all volunteer members, 90% of our volunteers work during the daytime,” Chief Ford told us.

But now, the department is trying to get funding that would help through an upcoming referendum.

“Just having the staffing there, getting the truck there on time. A fire grows every 30 seconds so every second counts,” said Chief Ford.

Not only would it create a paid position but also go towards replacing older trucks.

“It has to get us there safely and be safe when we get there, because it’s going to work when we get there,” Chief Ford told us.

On top of that, the money would help get their hands on some new life-saving gear.

As Ford awaits Tuesday’s ballot, he told us his goal is to keep the fire department progressing. That way, they can keep serving the community they care so much about.

You can find additional information on the referendum here: https://www.blacksburgfire.com/content/firedistrict/