‘Bliss mob’ takes over downtown Greenville to promote kindness, positivity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Elle Erickson, founder of The Booth Fairy Project, is naturally extroverted. She founded her Asheville- based organization with a mission to use her voice to promote happiness and all around positivity in the world.

On Friday, The Booth Fairy project returned to downtown Greenville with a Bliss Mob aimed to make people feel good about themselves through positive affirmations.

“It’s like a protest but it’s all about positivity. No politics involved whatsoever, it’s all about love and trying to raise the happiness level of the world,” Erickson said.

Erickson rounded up a group of Kindness Ambassadors, a stack of her hand-painted positive signs and stood on N.Main Street with uplifting music blaring in the background to affirm people of their greatness.

She said the love is infectious and creates a ripple effect of strangers being nicer to one another.

“It’s infections. It’s like a ripple effect. It allows them to maybe be nice to the next person they interact with and it just goes on and on. It’s science,” Erickson said.

Erickson has been a happiness creator for over 8 years now. She travels around the country hosting events with a sole mission to increase the mood of strangers.

“We get together and we just hold these positive signs. It’s super simple. We go to different cities, just pop up and for about an hour or two we just make people happy,” Erickson said.

Erickson is hoping to grow the amount of Kindness Ambassadors in her organization, and often welcomes people with a passion for happiness to join during her events.

To learn more about how to get involved with The Booth Fairy Project, click here.