Blood Connection asks for donations ahead of Hurricane Florence

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - An Upstate blood donation center is asking for donations ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to hit the Carolinas.

According a news release, The Blood Connection is asking donors to donate now to help meet an expected demand as severe weather is expected along the South Carolina and North Carolina coast.

"We need donors to help us get ahead of the hurricane," TBC President and CEO Delisa K. English said. "We don't yet know what the impact will be, and we have the next few days to prepare. Hospitals are already requesting extra blood and we expect to get requests from other areas that will be affected."

To donate blood, you must:

Be healthy

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Be 17 years old, or 16 with written parental consent

TBC officials said they are requesting whole blood and platelet donations, and said all blood types are needed.

To find a blood drive, visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

The following are a list of The Blood Connection center locations: