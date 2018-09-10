Blood Connection asks for donations ahead of Hurricane Florence
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - An Upstate blood donation center is asking for donations ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to hit the Carolinas.
According a news release, The Blood Connection is asking donors to donate now to help meet an expected demand as severe weather is expected along the South Carolina and North Carolina coast.
"We need donors to help us get ahead of the hurricane," TBC President and CEO Delisa K. English said. "We don't yet know what the impact will be, and we have the next few days to prepare. Hospitals are already requesting extra blood and we expect to get requests from other areas that will be affected."
To donate blood, you must:
- Be healthy
- Weigh at least 110 pounds
- Be 17 years old, or 16 with written parental consent
TBC officials said they are requesting whole blood and platelet donations, and said all blood types are needed.
To find a blood drive, visit www.thebloodconnection.org.
The following are a list of The Blood Connection center locations:
- 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville
- 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood
- 1954 E. Main St., Easley
- 1308 Sandifer Blvd., Seneca
- 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg
- 825 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville, NC
- 225 Airport Road, Arden, NC