Blood Connection asks for donations from healthy citizens during cold weather, flu season

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA)

Organizers at The Blood Connection said the number of people donating is down because it’s cold outside and there is more flu and sickness this time of year.

Allie Van Dyke, Partnerships and Community Coordinator said they’re looking for as many people to donate as possible, as long as you’re feeling well.

Van Dyke said you can donate at any of their donation centers or mobile units. You can find the mobile unit locations at thebloodconnection.Org

Van Dyke said the O- Negative blood type is highly sought after because it can be used by those with any blood type.

Incentives for donating include a Visa gift card, a t-shirt and snacks.