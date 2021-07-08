Blood Connection, doctors discuss blood shortage in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blood Connection held a press conference Thursday to address a blood shortage in our area. Doctors from Bon Secours, Prisma Health, and Shriners were in attendance.

The Blood Connection has an emergency need for blood donations in the Upstate. Like any holiday such an July 4th, the likelihood of someone needing blood products increases. TBC must have a stable blood supply to provide lifesaving blood products to every hospital in the Upstate.

Right now, the blood supply is critically low, putting a strain on local hospitals.

The press conference was at the Greenville Donation Center on Woodruff Rd.