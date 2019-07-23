Blood Connection names bus to honor fallen Upstate Trooper

You see them at events and businesses across our area now a bus used for blood donations is being named to honor a fallen SC Highway Patrol Trooper from Greenville

The blood connection will be dedicating one of their new donation buses in honor of Trooper Eric Nicholson, who was killed in 2000 in Greenville.

Organizers said the bus will be names Eric and is the only bus ever named for a person.

On July 26th at 10 AM the blood connection welcomes everyone to a ceremony and blood drive in Trooper Nicholson’s honor

The drive will be held on Woodruff road where Cracker Barrel is now and where he was shot in 2000.

Organizers said Trooper Nicholson gave blood just before he passed away.

The event will highlight the risk law enforcement officers face daily.

For details or to sign up to give blood visit https://thebloodconnection.org/