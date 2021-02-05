Blood Connection offers gift cards for blood donation at Fluor Field

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) -Blood needed now. The Blood Connection’s Allie Van Dyke said she’s glad a blood drive is happening when they are in a critical need to be able to convey the seriousness of the event.

Van Dyke said The Blood Connection and the Greenville Drive have partnered to host an all-day blood drive at Fluor Field from 10-6.

She said it will be inside where you can donate blood comfortably and distance from others.

Van Dyke said the Blood Connection is the exclusive provider of blood for all hospitals in the Upstate and hospitals have conveyed they need the blood now because they are seeing more traumas.

Van Dyke said you can give blood after getting either one or two doses of the COVID19 vaccine.

She said their organization enjoys this location for a blood drive today because they rarely are able to hold an event in downtown Greenville to reach that population and for traffic.

She said you will receive a $20 visa gift card for giving blood today and they offer tickets to Greenville drive games when they begin again



“You’re helping your neighbors and at this time we are under where we need to be to serve our hospitals and so what that means is we have to call the public and ask them to come out and help us to donate,” said Van Dyke.

TBC prefers that you make an appointment at thebloodconnection.org or follow Fluor Field on social media.