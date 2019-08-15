Blood drive organized for Spartanburg deputy’s daughter fighting stage 4 cancer

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A blood drive has been organized for 15-year-old Jordan Freeman, the daughter of a Spartanburg County deputy, who is fighting stage 4 cancer.

Jordan’s dad, Mark Freeman, said his daughter hasn’t needed much blood, but he feels compelled to give back to the community.

“If her journey can help someone, we are all in,” he said.

People are asked to sign-up to donate blood on Monday, August 19, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The blood drive was set up through Blood Connection.

To sign-up for a time to donate, please click on one of the following locations: Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office or Spartanburg Detention Center.

Jordan Freeman, 15, was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in June. Hodgkin’s Lymphoma limits the body’s ability to fight infections.

“I was in shock. I didn’t know if it was curable or not, so I was kind of panicking,” Jordan said. “And then she said ‘stage 4’ and then my heart dropped.”

Jordan was immediately admitted for aggressive treatment.

“The support of the community…it’s just been so overwhelming,” Tina Freeman told 7 News. “We are just thankful that they are backing us.”

The community started asking how to donate to the family to help with medical expenses, so a fundraiser was started for Jordan.

Click here to donate.