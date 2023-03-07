ANDERSON Co. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will honor the memory of fallen deputy Alex Burdette on Friday with a blood drive.

The sheriff’s office is partnering with The Blood Connection to give community members a way to impact lives the way it says Burdette did.

This year’s blood drive will take place on Friday 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. For every blood donor, The Blood Connection will make a $20 donation to Carolina C.O.P.S. Donors will also receive a $20 eGift card and a t-shirt.

Burdette served as an Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy for four years before he was killed in March 2005.

Burdette had just finished his shift and was on his way home when he came across a disabled vehicle. Burdette stopped to direct traffic around the vehicle and was struck by another vehicle. He was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he died a few hours later.

Over the past 17 years, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has hosted blood drives in Burdette’s memory, giving people a chance to help others the way he would.

Over the past 17 years, more than 1,300 blood donations have been given in his memory.

“Alex’s memory continues to live on with each blood donation,” said Nicole Burdette, Alex’s Burdette’s wife. “Your donation shows our first responders that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

Walk-ins are welcome at the blood drive, but appointments are encouraged. To book an appointment, click here.