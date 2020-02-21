Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves after speaking at a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg says he’s willing to release at least three women from nondisclosure agreements that prevented them from speaking publicly about sexual harassment or discrimination suits filed against him.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against his company over the last three decades.

Bloomberg says his company has identified three agreements that address complaints about comments the women said he’d made.

Bloomberg says he’ll release the women from their nondisclosure agreements if they want to talk about the allegations.

Fellow Democrats slammed Bloomberg repeatedly this week in his debut debate for declining to release women from the nondisclosure agreements.

