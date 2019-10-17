Blue Bell’s Christmas Cookies Ice Cream heading back to stores

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – It’s not quite Halloween, but why not get a jump start on Christmas with some ice cream?

According to a news release from Blue Bell Creameries, the company said Christmas Cookies Ice Cream, one of their most requested flavors, will be back in stores starting Thursday.

The ice cream is described as being a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies, with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

According to the release, the Christmas Cookies Ice Cream will be out for a limited time.

Other flavors released by Blue Bell include Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and Salted Caramel Cookie.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store