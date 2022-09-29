ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The National Park Service announced preemptive closures along the southern portion of Blue Ridge Parkway Thursday.

According to officials, expected periods of heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds are expected along the route.

Beginning Friday afternoon, the following locations will be closed:

• Milepost 318 – 375.2 from Linville Spur Road to Bull Gap

• Milepost 393 – 406 from the French Broad overlook to Rte 151 entrance (north side)

• MP 412.9 – 443 from Hwy 276 (south side) to Balsam Gap

• MP 446 – 469 from Balsam Gap to southern terminus.

The closures are expected to remain in place through mid-day Sunday, and the route will re-open once assessments have been made, storm damage cleared, and the park is deemed safe for visitation, according to officials.

As a result of the closures, the following facilities impacts are expected:

Pisgah Inn will remain accessible via both Hwy 151 and Hwy 27, providing two egress routes in opposite directions for visitors.

Craggy Gardens Visitor Center at milepost 364 and Waterrock Knob Visitor Center at milepost 451.2 will be closed.

Updates and information regarding the status of park facilities and road closures are available on Parkway’s website, Twitter, and Facebook pages.