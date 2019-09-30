BMW celebrates 25 years in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – BMW celebrated 25 years of producing cars at it’s plant in Spartanburg County Monday.

The company announced they would build their first full manufacturing facility outside of Germany in South Carolina in 1992

Since then not only has BMW grown, but so has the upstate.

“When you look back in history when we came here 25 years ago we did not think it would grow into this dimension,” Knudt Flor said.

Over $10.6 billion has been invested in BMW manufacturing in South Carolina since 1992.

David Britt has served on Spartanburg County Council since 1991.

He said BMW has over performed in South Carolina.

“There were a lot of people in Germany in BMW and in the United States that thought this was a nutty decision,” Britt said.

Now, the Spartanburg County plant employs 11,000 people.

They produce more than 1,500 vehicles daily.

BMW said their success is because of their ties to local industry, suppliers and communities.

“For example, when we needed the airport to be expanded for the bigger freight planes it was done and when we needed the harbor to be expanded it was done,” Knudt Flor said.

Over 4.7 million BMW’s have been produced at the Spartanburg plant.

70% of production has been exported to 125 world markets.

With 25 years in the books BMW officials said their path forward is simple.

“We will produce cars because everything we set up is for car production and we will produce cars,” Knudt Flor said.

