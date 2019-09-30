BMW celebrating 25th anniversary of production in Upstate

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — BMW Manufacturing will celebrate 25 years of production Monday at its plant in Spartanburg County.

The first vehicles rolled off the line at the Greer manufacturing plant in 1994.

Five expansions later, it’s now the largest BMW Plant in the world.

BMW employs 11,000 people at the Greer plant where X models are produced for U.S. and world markets.

Production has increased to more than 1,500 vehicles daily, according to the manufacturer.

A celebration of the 25th anniversary will be held Monday morning. Speakers include S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, BMW Manufacturing President and CEO Knudt Flor and state Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

Click or tap here for more information about BMW Manufacturing.