BMW Charity Pro-Am 2021 day two starts with pros and celebs in good spirits

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 160 professional golfers and their amateur pairs hit the putting green and driving range Friday morning at Thornblade Golf Course in Greer. Several celebrity golfers took the time to speak to 7NEWS about their experiences.

Scotty McCreery (country music artist),Jason Scheff (musician, Chicago), Jay DeMarcus (musician, Rascal Flatts); Joe Don Rooney (musician, Rascal Flatts) and Justin Wheelon (director and actor) spoke about their love of Greenville and their appreciation to the donations to charities locally.

There will be a concert in downtown Greenville Friday evening where some of the musicians and others will perform. The concert at Juniper in the Camperdown building is sold out.

Funds raised during the tournament will benefit six featured charities: Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Roper Mountain Science Center, Cliffs Residents Outreach, Cancer Society of Greenville County, Meyer Center for Special Children and Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute.