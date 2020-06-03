BMW Charity Pro-Am holds online auction to support six benefitting charities this week

Upstate S.C. (WSPA)- The Coronavirus has caused many fundraisers to look to the internet to gather support and donations for charities in the Carolinas and the BMW Charity Pro-Am unfortunately is no different.

Organizers suspended golf play but are still holding an online auction to support their 6 benefitting charities.

Charities benefitting from the auction items include Spartanburg Mobile Meals, Meyer Center, Cancer Society of Greenville County, Roper Mountain Science Center, the Cliffs Resident Outreach and Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

You can bid on items from Monday June 1- Sunday June 7, which is when the 20th anniversary of the Pro-Am would have been.

Organizers at Mobile Meals in Spartanburg Said they were forced to cancel many of their their fundraisers because of the virus so the charity auction meals a lot to them. They work to feed more than 1300 across Spartanburg County.

In the auction you will find local and regional experiences, trips, autographed sport memorabilia and more. Head to BMWcharitygolf.com