BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation awards $683,980 to Upstate charities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Charities, Inc. announced that it will award a total of $683,980 in funds to the charity beneficiaries of the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

Since 2001, the tournament has awarded more than $14.3 million to support the philanthropic missions of non-profit organizations in Upstate South Carolina.

Beneficiaries of the 2021 tournament include

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg

Roper Mountain Science Center

Cliffs Residents Outreach

Cancer Society of Greenville County

Meyer Center for Special Children

Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute

2021 marked the inaugural year of Breakfast with Champions presented by The Greenville Drive, a new event that helped the BMW Charity Pro-Am raise additional dollars for charities. The 2021 Breakfast with Champions event featured sports legends Jay Haas and Roger Clemens. The tournament also raised bonus dollars through its Birdies for Charity program, which enables donors to make a one-time, flat donation or pledge one cent or more per birdie during the tournament.

“We are very proud to award our six featured charities with these funds while also supporting more than 40 additional upstate organizations through our Birdies for Charity program,” President of South Carolina Charities Bob Nitto said. “Giving back to charities is at the core of the BMW Charity Pro-Am’s mission, and we are humbled to support such a deserving group of charity organizations as we continue this great tradition.”

The BMW Charity Pro-Am also launched its Sustainability Program in 2021, becoming the first tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour to send zero waste to landfill. The program includes a three-year plan to become a Golf Environment Organization certified event while helping set the precedent for sustainable sporting activities in the upstate.

The tournament was also able to provide $225,130 in additional support in the form of in-kind donations to upstate 501(c)(3) organizations throughout the past year.

The 2022 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation will take place June 6-12.