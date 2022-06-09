Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX will take place at 2 courses for 2022, The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg and Thornblade Club the weekend of June 9.

The Pro-AM features an amateur and celebrity cut after 36 holes. This is after all contestants in the field complete 18 holes at both Thornblade Club in Greenville County and The Carolina Country Club, in Spartanburg County.

Organizers explain, that following the cut, the remaining amateur and celebrity teams, as well as professionals who make the cut in the tournament proper, will play the third round at Thornblade Club. The fourth and final round, to be contested at Thornblade, will solely feature Korn Ferry Tour professionals.

Funds raised during the tournament will benefit five local charities, including:

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg.

Roper Mountain Science Center.

Cancer Society of Greenville County.

Meyer Center for Special Children.

Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bmwcharitygolf.com