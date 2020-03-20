BMW Greer facility to shut down April 3 for production break

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – BMW officials said the company’s Upstate facility will close from April 3 until April 19 for a production break.

BMW Manufacturing Co. released this statement Friday on the production break:

The health and protection of our associates is our top priority. At the same time, the dynamic development of the corona pandemic is having a major impact on the global demand for cars. BMW Manufacturing is taking a flexible approach and adjusting our production volumes accordingly. On April 3th we will shut down production at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina. The production break is expected to last until April 19th.

This announcement comes after Ford and General Motors confirmed in statements Wednesday that all North American factories will close temporarily.