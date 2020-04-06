BMW Manufacturing extending production interruption through April 30

(WSPA) – BMW Manufacturing officials announced Monday they would be extending its production interruption by three additional weeks.

According to a news release, the plant was scheduled to reopen on April 13, but has now been extended through April 30.

“The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been far reaching, and customer demand for our product has declined considerably,” according to release. “Stay-at-home orders are still active throughout the country and Mexico, which is adversely affecting our supply chain.”

“We continue to be concerned about the health and safety of the entire BMW workforce. During this time, additional cleaning and disinfecting will be performed at work stations throughout the plant. While operations are suspended, BMW Manufacturing will adjust its production volume, shift models and workforce structure to reflect the changing market. The company will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action when it is needed,” according to the release.