BMW Manufacturing to expand Spartanburg Co. operations with new logistics center

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – BMW Manufacturing announced Thursday that the company is expanding operations in Spartanburg County with the construction of a new $100 million logistics center.

The facility, which will be located on 120 acres off Freeman Farm Road, will enhance BMW’s logistics operations supplying parts to the 7-million-square-foot factory in Greer. When complete, the logistics center – being constructed by the company’s development partner Becknell Industrial – will be nearly 1 million square feet with an opportunity for future expansion.

To minimize the impact of truck traffic in the area, two private bridges will be constructed to connect the logistics center to the BMW campus: one over Freeman Farm Road and the other over Interstate 85, BMW said.

The new logistics center and bridges are expected to be operational in mid-2022.

Since 1992, BMW Manufacturing has invested more than $11.4 billion in its Spartanburg County operations. The company’s manufacturing facility has produced more than five million vehicles – over 1,500 each day. To learn more about BMW’s Upstate manufacturing operations, visit the BMW Plant Spartanburg website.