BMW Motorcycle Safety Course

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Sunday in Greer, BMW helped teach people to safely ride motorcycles through their “Basic Rider Course.”

Riders were able to learn with instructors on a closed course. They mastered straight-line riding, stopping, shifting and turning.

Junior instructor for the BMW U.S. Riders Academy, Wendy Naessens, says they have “over 130 acres of play zone, some of the most amazing instructors in the world and a facility that is second to none.”

Future classes are available on bmwperformancecenter.com/motorrad