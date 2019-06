SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — BMW of North America will celebrate the opening of its new training center in Greer on Wednesday.

The 35,000-square-foot facility is part of BMW’s ongoing effort to train service technicians, a corporate spokesperson said.

BMW anticipates the center will create job opportunities and improve customer service too.

The new training center is located at 1369 Woods Chapel Road in Greer.