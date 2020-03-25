BMW plant in Greer to close March 29 – April 12

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPSA) – BMW Manufacturing announced Wednesday it will be closing for two weeks, beginning March 29.
The company said shelter-in-place orders in other states due to COVID-19 have disrupted their supply chain.
Their full statement is below:
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a very dynamic situation. We’ve had to adjust our plans accordingly. Shelter-in-place orders in individual states have disrupted the supply chain sooner than anticipated. Consequently, BMW Plant Spartanburg will close for a two-week period beginning Sunday, March 29, through Sunday, April 12. We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation very closely and adjust our plans as circumstances dictate.