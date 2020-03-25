BMW plant in Greer to close March 29 – April 12

NEW DELHI (AP) — The world's largest democracy went under the world's biggest lockdown Wednesday, as India's 1.3 billion people stayed home in a bid to stop the march of the coronavirus pandemic. As infections and deaths rose in the U.S. and Europe, U.S. lawmakers agreed on a massive $2 trillion domestic aid package to help those economically devastated by the outbreak.

India's unprecedented move aimed to keep the virus from spreading and overwhelming its fragile health care system, as it has done in parts of Europe and threatens to do in U.S. hotspots like New York. Everything but essential services like supermarkets were shuttered in India. Normally bustling railway stations in New Delhi were deserted and streets that just hours before were jammed with honking cars were eerily silent.