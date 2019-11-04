Boat trapped on rocks above Niagara Falls for more than 100 years finally moves

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A massive ship that was stuck at the top of Niagara Falls for 100 years has finally shifted.

The flat-bottomed iron scow has been grounded since 1918, when it broke loose from a tugboat.

But park officials say heavy rains and fierce winds on Halloween night flipped the iron vessel on to its side and spun it down-river about 150 feet.

Park officials say right now it looks secure and that there isn’t a danger of the wreckage going over the falls.

However, they don’t expect it to remain stationary forever, so they will continue to watch it closely for any sign of movement.

Severe Weather Conditions Impact Iron Scow

The severe weather conditions experienced on Halloween night have caused the iron scow, which has remained remarkably lodged in the powerful upper rapids above the Canadian Horseshoe Falls for over a century, to shift significantly from its position.History of the Iron Scow Rescue: https://bit.ly/2oBMjh2

Posted by Niagara Parks on Friday, November 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar