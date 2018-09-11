Bob Jones Univ. remembers lives lost in 9/11 attacks Video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) -- Bob Jones University students have erected hundreds of flags and a replica of the World Trade Center Cross to commemorate lives lost on 9/11.

It’s the sixth year of the memorial. This year, a 16-foot steel and metal replica of the World Trade Center Cross at Ground Zero has been erected at the entrance to the university at 1700 Wade Hampton Boulevard.

This summer the school stage crew researched and designed the cross and students helped install it. The cross took two weeks to build.

Students also set up hundreds of flags.

The university says each flag represents one of the 2,977 victims killed in the terrorist attack.

The public is invited to see a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center. It’s displayed in the Welcome Center lobby and can be viewed from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, Sept. 13.