Bob Jones University cancels some study abroad trips as coronavirus plan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bob Jones University has canceled some study abroad trips as part of their coronavirus response plan.

The university has suspended travel to both China and South Korea. Summer mission trips to China have been canceled and a student trip to South Korea has been postponed.

They’re also advising against traveling to Iran and Italy.

Representatives from Prisma Health are providing the University advice.

University officials say those who travel internationally over spring break may not be able to get back into the United States or be subject to a 14-day quarantine upon re-entry to the United States.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to use a telehealth hotline to speak with nurses and get guidance concerning testing if they develop symptoms.

Areas on the campus where students could be quarantined will be available if needed.