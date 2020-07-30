Bob Jones University postpones August commencement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced Thursday the 2020 Commencement Exercises scheduled for Saturday, August 29, will be postponed.

Graduate feedback is being solicited via survey to select a new graduation date in December 2020 or May 2021. The May ceremony would be separate from the Class of 2021 events.

Most other commencement weekend activities that were originally scheduled for August 28 – 29, 2020, will also be moved to the new date.

“As we finalize plans for opening the campus this fall and bringing students back for in-person classes, we have decided to make significant changes to our large group guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our campus and greater Greenville community,” Pettit said. “It is our desire to recognize the amazing achievements of the BJU Class of 2020, and we look forward to welcoming them back to campus and scheduling a time to celebrate this milestone in the future.”