GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bob Jones University announced they have postponed their May commencement originally scheduled for May 8.

In a statement released Wednesday, university officials said “We would still like to have it in the future, but for now, we are holding off setting a specific date.”

The postponement arrived as nationwide concerns over COVID-19 continue. Students were already scheduled to finish the Spring 2020 semester online amid coronavirus concerns.