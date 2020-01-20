Body found in Appleton Mill retention pond in Anderson, sheriff’s office says

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is underway after a body was found in a retention pond in the Anderson Monday.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, deputies were notified about a possible body floating in the Appleton Mill retention pond, located on Appleton Street near M Street.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found a person dead in the water.

Foster said forensic investigators, detectives and technical rescue personnel were called to the scene.

We’ll continue to bring your more information as it becomes available.