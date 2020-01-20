Body found in Appleton Mill retention pond in Anderson, sheriff’s office says

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is underway after a body was found in a retention pond in the Anderson Monday.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, deputies were notified about a possible body floating in the Appleton Mill retention pond, located on Appleton Street near M Street.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found a person dead in the water.

Foster said forensic investigators, detectives and technical rescue personnel were called to the scene.

We’ll continue to bring your more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store