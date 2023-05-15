SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a lake in North Carolina.

The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched Saturday to Fontana Lake at the Wilderness Marina in the Greasy Branch of Swain County.

Upon arrival, deputies located the body in the water.

The coroner’s office has not released their identity at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Authorities believe there is no threat to the community and will release further details when more information becomes available.