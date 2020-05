GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a death investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond.

According to Lt. Ryan Flood, the sheriff’s office received a call at around 11:30 p.m. in regard to a welfare check on a man.

Deputies located the body in a pond along Mt. Lebanon Church Road.

No other information has been released at this time.

7 News has a crew headed to the scene.