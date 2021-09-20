Body found in ravine behind Greenville Co. apartment, investigation underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found behind a Greenville County apartment.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to Lakeside Rd. for a death investigation on Monday. It was initiated after a male’s body was discovered in a ravine behind an apartment building, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the original 911 call came in Monday morning, just after 11:20 a.m. after a maintenance worker found the body.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy into the manner of death. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.